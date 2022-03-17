Drug factory busted

PESHAWAR: The Narcotics Eradication Team busted a drug factory during an action in Hayatabad and recovered 44 kilograms of heroin on Wednesday.

An official told reporters that a team of NET headed by inspectors Wajid Shah and Ibad Wazir raided a house in Hayatabad where a drug factory had been set up.

The official said the cops recovered 44 kilograms of heroin from the factory along with machinery and raw material.

Eight people belonging to Khyber district and Punjab were arrested and a case was registered against them.

The NETs have carried out a number of major operations against the drug dealers in recent months. However, the number of addicts is still growing as more victims of ice and heroin can be seen on the streets and roads in Peshawar and other districts.