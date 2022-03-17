Missing leaders

Pakistan is facing a number of problems that are growing by the day. If they remain unaddressed, things will get worse. These include: poor academic setup, loadshedding of electricity, petroleum, CNG and natural gas, unemployment and poor governance. All these problems then contribute to a poor state of the country’s economy.

Despite the fact that the country is rich in natural resources, people are struggling. Our ‘leaders’ have invested and saved money in other countries. They are also focused on benefitting themselves and those around them, creating a huge divide between various areas of the country. It is the need of the hour that people elect good leaders who may help the country climb of its mess.

Komal Samo

Karachi