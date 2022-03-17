Useless cards

National Savings has recently launched an ATM card in order to facilitate its customers. However, few people use those cards as most are unaware of how to use them. Moreover, many people allege that some corrupt employees of the National Savings over-deduct withholding taxes from pensioners.

In order to avoid these issues, the NS should transfer monthly profits directly to customers’ bank accounts and start an SMS-alert service regarding payments and deposit entries.

Abdul Kareem

Faisalabad