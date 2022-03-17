Five years too many

On the one hand, the opposition alliance submitted its no-confidence motion against the prime minister in the National Assembly on March 8 after several months of bickering and threats. On the other hand, the war of words between the opposition and the ruling party continues unabated.

Unfortunately, however, it is ordinary people who suffer in these endless political storms. Therefore, ladies and gentlemen, is it not sage advice that we exercise our right to a new, free and fair general election as soon as possible? After all, it could potentially put the derailed nation back on the path of prosperity. Also, in my humble opinion, the constitutional tenure of a government should be four years. Whether it is re-elected after that will be based on a proper analysis of its performance the dictates of the law.

Abbas R Siddiqi

Lahore