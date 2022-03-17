Dystopian days

It is heartbreaking to see the poor getting poorer and the rich getting richer. Most people are in a dire situation. Almost every constitutional right given to an individual is being violated. People face a lack of education facilities, good healthcare and employment opportunities – among several other problems.

It is marvellous that they have somehow survived. The sorry state of affairs has reached a level where people simply demand the right to two meals a day. The government must look into the matter and ensure it does its job of looking after those who voted for it.

Ayesha M Saleem

Karachi