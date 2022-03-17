This refers to the news report: ‘People prefer to drown with me rather than back three stooges: PM’ (March 16). The prime minister has challenged the media, economists and the opposition to discuss the PTI’s performance in the three and half years with that of the last two governments while addressing the PTI Overseas Convention. Such statements make one wonder if he came to power by raising slogan tabdeeli (change) to make comparisons with previous governments.

The prime minister needs to meet ordinary people, who are at their wits’ ends due to inflation, poverty, and unemployment. Despite his promises for tabdeeli, Imran Khan has failed to bring any reforms in the system. He claims in every speech that he came into politics to fight corruption. While one cannot be the judge of others’ intentions, it must be said that ‘goods intentions’ alone can do nothing. While the elite can afford to admire his speeches, the poor only know they are suffering. Ordinary people who are directly influenced by the government’s policies are actually the best judge of its performance. Instead of debating with the media or economists, the prime minister needs to listen to people. Are they happy with the government?

Saman Amjad

Sheikhupura