State Bank revises MFB home loan rules

KARACHI: State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) revised prudential regulations for microfinance banks (MFBs) with a goal to promote access to finance for low cost housing and microenterprises, it said on Wednesday.

“The revised regulations are expected to bring down the cost of serving to borrowers from lower income groups to draw finance for low cost housing and micro & small enterprises (MSE),” the SBP said.

“The amended prudential regulations will address traditionally unmet demand for finance in MSE and housing segments, particularly from the marginalised sectors,” it added. The changes made in the prudential regulations include additional guidance for property assessment, mortgage creation, and risk management to ensure prudent housing and microenterprise financing.

The central bank has prescribed separate requirements for classification/provisioning and charging-off non-performing loans for each loan category. It has also provided definitions of important terminologies to bring clarity and more effective compliance.

MFBs play an instrumental role in providing financial services to the low-income strata, particularly MSE and low cost housing segments, the SBP noted.

According to statistics, at the close of 2021, MFBs had over 4.6 million borrowers with outstanding loan portfolio exceeding to Rs290 billion. This included over 674,000 MSEs and 75,000 housing finance beneficiaries with loans aggregating to Rs77 billion and Rs20 billion, respectively.

“This underscores the potential of MFBs to serve the financial needs of underserved sectors, especially in rural and remote areas.” The central bank said the revisions made in the prudential regulations were expected to play a crucial role in enabling MFBs to reach out to the low-income segments of the economy that generally remained financially underserved.