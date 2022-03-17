Pact signed to facilitate farmers

ISLAMABAD: Khushhali Microfinance Bank and GROWTECH services on Wednesday entered into a strategic partnership to contribute in overcoming agriculture challenges, and to meet needs of farmers.

Through the agreement, GROWTECH services will provide technological solution to Khushhali Bank, and work together to facilitate farmers. Farmers who are engaged with the bank will gain convenient access to technologies provided by the agritech company.

A formal ceremony was held in Islamabad, chaired by Ghalib Nishtar, for signing the agreement on behalf of Khushhali Microfinance Bank, while Shahnawaz Mahmood represented GROWTECH Services. The senior leadership of both parties also attended the ceremony.

GROWTECH is an agriculture technology company working on a data-driven, scientific basis, led by its own team of experts and agronomists to remotely guide the farmer-communities, through their analytical advice and recommendations. It provides services to corporate farmers and individual growers across the country, helping them to achieve sustainability and growth.

Talking to the occasion, president and CEO of Khushhali Microfinance Bank Ghalib Nishtar vowed a longstanding commitment to elevate quality of life for deprived masses, especially the agriculture sector.