Gold drops Rs300/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market decreased by Rs300 per tola on Wednesday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA), gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs128,900 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also dropped by Rs257 to Rs110,511.

In the international market, gold rates remained unchanged at $1,925 per ounce. Silver rates stood the same at Rs1,500 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also remained unchanged at Rs1,286. Local jewelers said gold prices in the local market remained lower by Rs4,500 per tola, compared with rates in the Dubai market.