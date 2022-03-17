Stocks press ahead as world commodities stumble

Stocks extended gains on Wednesday as investors went after cement, financial, and energy stocks, emboldened by easing international commodity prices and bets of a truce between the warring sides in Eastern Europe, traders said.

After swinging between a day high and a low of 44,283.88 and 43,719.82 points respectively, KSE-100 Shares Index, the main gauge of country’s capital market, ended at 43,975.69 points, up 255.87 points or 0.59 percent.

JS Research in a post-market note said cement sector’s performance was noteworthy because of declining coal prices.

“Going forward, we expect range-bound activity to prevail and and advise availing any downside as an opportunity to buy in the cement, banking and E&P sectors,” the brokerage said.

Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said equities at Pakistan Stock Exchange were lifted by a record bull run in global markets amid likely ease in Ukraine war tensions.

He said trading activity was mostly seen in select scrips across the board.

ECC nod to additional Rs11.73 billion fuel subsidy to OMCs (Oil Marketing Companies), waning inflationary fears and reports of over $12.6 billion record textile exports in the eight month of this fiscal year boosted investor morale, Mehanti said.

However, he added that pressure remained in future contracts amid rollover week and political noise.

KSE-30 Shares Index also rose 96.18 points or 0.57 percent to 17,018.56 points compared with 16,922.38 points recorded in the last session.

Traded volume increased 47 million shares to 236.50 million from 189.04 million shares, while value climbed to Rs5.794 billion from Rs4.689 billion. Market capital expanded to Rs7.438 trillion from Rs7.427 trillion. Out of 354 companies active in the session, 215 posted gains, 115 losses, while 24 remained unchanged.

Ali Najib, an equity dealer at Topline Securities, said the index opened on a positive note and remained in the green zone throughout the trading hours.

“The positive activity can be attributed to opposition parties delaying their protest in Islamabad for a couple of day, easing global commodity prices, and news flow of fresh Russia-Ukraine talks,” he said.

Technology, cement, and banks led the show, where SYS, DGKC, MEBL, and UBL added 131 points, cumulatively.

On the flip side, HBL, PAKT, and INDU collectively lost 50 points to profit-taking.

The highest increase was recorded in share price of Bata (Pak) as it hopped Rs90.01 to Rs2,268/share, followed by Mehmood Textile, which jumped Rs59.34 to Rs853.99/share.

Rafhan Maize suffered worst losses of the day after shedding Rs400 to Rs11,400 per share, followed by Wyeth Pak Ltd that decreased by Rs120.88 to Rs2,029.12 per share.

Arif Habib Ltd, a brokerage house, said cement sector stayed in the green zone due to major drop in international coal prices.

Mainboard activity remained dull as investors remained cautious due to prevailing political noise, the brokerage said adding that in the last trading hour, across the board buying was observed.

Flying Cement (R) was the volume leader with 22.34 million shares, followed by WorldCall Telecom with 19.69 million shares.

Stocks that recorded significant turnover included Treet Corp, TPL Properties, Pak Elektron (R), Agritech Limited, Telecard Limited, Silk Bank Ltd, Maple Leaf, and Ghani Global Holding.

Turnover in the future contracts decreased to 59.95 million shares from 69.05 million.