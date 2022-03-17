Govt raises Rs193 billion via fixed-rate PIBs

KARACHI: The government, in a bid to meet its financing needs, raised Rs193 billion by auctioning fixed-rate Pakistan Investment Bonds, with the cut-off yields on three-, five- and 10-year papers trending upwards, the central bank data showed on Wednesday.

The auction target was Rs100 billion.

The yield on the three-year PIB rose by 115 basis points (bps) to 11.8500 percent, five-year paper 100 bps to 11.7497 percent, and the rate on a 10-year paper jumped 88 bps to 11.7418 percent.

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said it sold Rs54 billion worth of three-year papers and Rs80 billion of the five-year, and Rs59 billion worth of 10-year papers.

The government rejected bids for 15-year and 20-year PIBs. Moreover, no bids were received for 30-year PIBs.

“In today's auction huge participation of Rs589 billion was recorded against a target of Rs100 billion likely due to flattening/inversion of yield curve amid reversal in oil prices and expectation of lower inflation going ahead,” said brokerage Topline Securities in a research note.

Why is the yield curve flattening and what does it mean?

Analysts said the yield curve in Pakistan has flattened and started to invert. This shows the shorter-dated securities are giving attractive and higher returns are more in demand than longer ones.

The market participants expect the inflation to go down and the interest rates won’t rise. Bond traders expect this despite a volatile trend in the global commodity prices, geopolitical tension and the consumer price index inflation in the country clocked in at 12.2 percent in February.

However, at the same time the macroeconomic fundamentals such as a surging current account deficit, weaker rupee and depleting foreign exchange reserves indicate a hike in the interest rates by the SBP.

The SBP kept the policy rate unchanged at 9.75 percent in January and March reviews due to improvement in inflation outlook.

Inflation is expected to fall in the last quarter of this fiscal year, owing to the high base effect, according to analysts. Global oil and other commodities are also likely to see a reversal if the Russia-Ukraine conflict comes to an end and the Federal Reserve increases the rates.

The government is also accepting higher rates by banks on PIBs as it is in a need of financing to fund the budget deficit in a situation when no financing is available from the central bank due to the IMF restrictions.