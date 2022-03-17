 
close
Thursday March 17, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Israel to start flights to Sharm

By AFP
March 17, 2022

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israel is to launch direct flights to Sharm el-Sheikh on Egypt’s Red Sea coast next month, in an expansion of air links between the two countries, officials said on Wednesday. "The route from Ben Gurion International Airport to Sharm el-Sheikh will open soon. Flights are expected to begin during the intermediate days of Passover next month," a statement from the Israeli prime minister’s office said.

Comments