Israel to start flights to Sharm

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israel is to launch direct flights to Sharm el-Sheikh on Egypt’s Red Sea coast next month, in an expansion of air links between the two countries, officials said on Wednesday. "The route from Ben Gurion International Airport to Sharm el-Sheikh will open soon. Flights are expected to begin during the intermediate days of Passover next month," a statement from the Israeli prime minister’s office said.
Seoul: North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile that exploded mid-air shortly after launch, Seoul said...
Bangkok: A Thai man has been jailed for life for the robbery and murder of a Swiss tourist whose body was found near a...
Geneva: The United Nations voiced disappointment after a pledging conference on Wednesday raised less than a third of...
Ajaccio, France: Paris could offer Corsica "autonomy" to calm tensions between the Mediterranean island’s fierce...
Geneva: The World Health Organisation said Wednesday that healthcare facilities and personnel globally were being...
Lima: A landslide on Tuesday in the northern Peruvian town of Retamas has buried dozens of homes and trapped at least...
