Thai jailed for murdering tourist

Bangkok: A Thai man has been jailed for life for the robbery and murder of a Swiss tourist whose body was found near a waterfall on a popular beach resort island.
The partially-clothed remains of Nicole Sauvain-Weisskopf, 57, were found on the island of Phuket, where she had travelled under a scheme to reopen Thailand to tourists after Covid-19 travel restrictions were eased.
A court on Phuket ruled on Wednesday that Theerawut Tortip met Sauvain-Weisskopf at the waterfall and intended to rape her, but instead killed her and stole her money, a justice spokesman said.
Seoul: North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile that exploded mid-air shortly after launch, Seoul said...
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israel is to launch direct flights to Sharm el-Sheikh on Egypt’s Red Sea coast next month, in an...
Geneva: The United Nations voiced disappointment after a pledging conference on Wednesday raised less than a third of...
Ajaccio, France: Paris could offer Corsica "autonomy" to calm tensions between the Mediterranean island’s fierce...
Geneva: The World Health Organisation said Wednesday that healthcare facilities and personnel globally were being...
Lima: A landslide on Tuesday in the northern Peruvian town of Retamas has buried dozens of homes and trapped at least...
Comments