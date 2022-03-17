UN aid drive to avert Yemen catastrophe falls far short

Geneva: The United Nations voiced disappointment after a pledging conference on Wednesday raised less than a third of the money it said was needed to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe in war-torn Yemen.

The UN was seeking $4.27 billion (3.87 billion euros) to help 17.3 million people -- but raised only $1.3 billion, with some major hoped-for donors going missing. The UN considers war-torn Yemen as the world’s worst humanitarian disaster and Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that it must not be overshadowed by the Ukraine crisis.