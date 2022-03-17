UN aid drive to avert Yemen catastrophe falls far short

Geneva: The United Nations voiced disappointment after a pledging conference on Wednesday raised less than a third of the money it said was needed to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe in war-torn Yemen.
The UN was seeking $4.27 billion (3.87 billion euros) to help 17.3 million people -- but raised only $1.3 billion, with some major hoped-for donors going missing. The UN considers war-torn Yemen as the world’s worst humanitarian disaster and Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that it must not be overshadowed by the Ukraine crisis.
Seoul: North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile that exploded mid-air shortly after launch, Seoul said...
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israel is to launch direct flights to Sharm el-Sheikh on Egypt’s Red Sea coast next month, in an...
Bangkok: A Thai man has been jailed for life for the robbery and murder of a Swiss tourist whose body was found near a...
Ajaccio, France: Paris could offer Corsica "autonomy" to calm tensions between the Mediterranean island’s fierce...
Geneva: The World Health Organisation said Wednesday that healthcare facilities and personnel globally were being...
Lima: A landslide on Tuesday in the northern Peruvian town of Retamas has buried dozens of homes and trapped at least...
