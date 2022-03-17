Cautious welcome in Corsica for Paris’ autonomy offer

Ajaccio, France: Paris could offer Corsica "autonomy" to calm tensions between the Mediterranean island’s fierce independence movement and the French state, a key minister said Wednesday, but local leaders said actions must follow the promises.

"We are ready to go as far as autonomy. There you go, the word has been said," Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told regional newspaper Corse Matin as he embarked on a two-day visit following days of sometimes violent protests.