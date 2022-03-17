WHO alarmed by attacks on Ukraine health system

Geneva: The World Health Organisation said Wednesday that healthcare facilities and personnel globally were being attacked at an unprecedented rate -- in particular in the conflict in Ukraine.
"We’ve never seen globally... this rate of attacks on healthcare," the WHO’s emergencies director Michael Ryan told a press conference. "Health is becoming a target," he lamented. "It is becoming part of the strategy and tactics of war."
Attacks on healthcare have been rising around the world, with 89 registered globally since the start of the year -- but nowhere has the pace of attacks been faster than in war-ravaged Ukraine.
