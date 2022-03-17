Landslide in Peruvian Andes buries dozens of homes

Lima: A landslide on Tuesday in the northern Peruvian town of Retamas has buried dozens of homes and trapped at least 15 people, according to authorities. A video circulating on social media shows a hill’s collapse, and the person filming can be heard screaming "No! God! It’s all buried."
Manuel Llempen, the governor of the La Libertad region where Retamas is located, told RPP radio that "the landslide has buried, according to the preliminary report, approximately 60 to 80 houses." "They are completely buried," he added.
Seoul: North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile that exploded mid-air shortly after launch, Seoul said...
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israel is to launch direct flights to Sharm el-Sheikh on Egypt’s Red Sea coast next month, in an...
Bangkok: A Thai man has been jailed for life for the robbery and murder of a Swiss tourist whose body was found near a...
Geneva: The United Nations voiced disappointment after a pledging conference on Wednesday raised less than a third of...
Ajaccio, France: Paris could offer Corsica "autonomy" to calm tensions between the Mediterranean island’s fierce...
Geneva: The World Health Organisation said Wednesday that healthcare facilities and personnel globally were being...
Comments