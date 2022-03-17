Warsaw: For teenager Gleb Gunko, war-torn Ukraine will be his first time in combat. But the cause is nothing new. As a Belarusian, he knows what it means to fight for freedom. "I’m going to Ukraine not only to support Ukraine and fight for Ukraine but also to fight for Belarus," the 18-year-old now living in Grojec, Poland, told AFP. "Because our freedom also depends on the situation there and what happens now," he added, sporting knuckle tattoos that spell out the words "Born free".