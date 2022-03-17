Washington: Images of Ukrainian troops carrying Javelin missile launchers on their shoulders have flashed around the world, making the anti-tank weapon -- capable of piercing the most sophisticated armor, and particularly useful in guerrilla warfare -- a symbol of Ukrainian resistance to Russia’s invasion. Western states, which want to support Ukraine militarily without entering into direct conflict with Russia, have massively stepped arms deliveries to the Ukrainian army since Moscow launched its invasion on February 24.
Seoul: North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile that exploded mid-air shortly after launch, Seoul said...
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israel is to launch direct flights to Sharm el-Sheikh on Egypt’s Red Sea coast next month, in an...
Bangkok: A Thai man has been jailed for life for the robbery and murder of a Swiss tourist whose body was found near a...
Geneva: The United Nations voiced disappointment after a pledging conference on Wednesday raised less than a third of...
Ajaccio, France: Paris could offer Corsica "autonomy" to calm tensions between the Mediterranean island’s fierce...
Geneva: The World Health Organisation said Wednesday that healthcare facilities and personnel globally were being...
