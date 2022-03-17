 
close
Thursday March 17, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Javelin missile

By AFP
March 17, 2022

Washington: Images of Ukrainian troops carrying Javelin missile launchers on their shoulders have flashed around the world, making the anti-tank weapon -- capable of piercing the most sophisticated armor, and particularly useful in guerrilla warfare -- a symbol of Ukrainian resistance to Russia’s invasion. Western states, which want to support Ukraine militarily without entering into direct conflict with Russia, have massively stepped arms deliveries to the Ukrainian army since Moscow launched its invasion on February 24.

Comments