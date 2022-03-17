 
France urges protection for journalists

By AFP
March 17, 2022

Paris: France on Wednesday called for the protection of journalists covering Russia’s war in Ukraine, following the deaths of a Fox News cameraman and a Ukrainian producer near Kyiv. "I recall the obligation incumbent on armed forces to protect journalists in line with international humanitarian law," Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in a statement.

