German WWII ghosts loom large

BERLIN: The war weighs heavy on Ilse Thiele’s mind these days as she sits in the floral print armchair in her Berlin living room, the television constantly tuned to the news from Ukraine.
"Of course all the memories come flooding back," the 85-year-old retired manager of an East German post office says, as she watches the streams of exhausted refugees meeting armies of volunteers just minutes away at Berlin’s main train station.
"I feel so sorry for all those people, especially the children." Thiele recalls the biting cold and ache of hunger on her own trek from Lower Silesia in today’s Poland in the winter of 1944-45, when she and her mother fled the Russian advance on foot for Thuringia in central Germany.
World War II still looms large in Germans’ living memory and public discourse, shaping the perception of the Ukraine invasion and the political debate over how to face the moment.
Seoul: North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile that exploded mid-air shortly after launch, Seoul said...
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israel is to launch direct flights to Sharm el-Sheikh on Egypt’s Red Sea coast next month, in an...
Bangkok: A Thai man has been jailed for life for the robbery and murder of a Swiss tourist whose body was found near a...
Geneva: The United Nations voiced disappointment after a pledging conference on Wednesday raised less than a third of...
Ajaccio, France: Paris could offer Corsica "autonomy" to calm tensions between the Mediterranean island’s fierce...
Geneva: The World Health Organisation said Wednesday that healthcare facilities and personnel globally were being...
Comments