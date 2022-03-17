Putin claims invasion on course; Nato not planning to deploy forces; 90,000 more refugees flee in 24 hours; Zelensky urges US lawmakers to intervene

Kyiv: Ukraine’s leader on Wednesday made an emotive appeal to US lawmakers for greater Western intervention against Russia, which insisted its invasion was going "successfully" despite the West rallying to Kyiv’s aid with arms and sanctions.

In a landmark virtual address to Congress, President Volodymyr Zelensky invoked Pearl Harbor, the 9/11 attacks and Martin Luther King Jr as he showed lawmakers the aftermath of three weeks of Russian attacks.

Ukrainian officials said 10 people had been killed while queuing for bread in the northern city of Chernigiv, and an unspecified number died in a Russian strike on civilians fleeing the besieged city of Mariupol.

The Mariupol mayor’s office later said Russian forces had struck a theatre sheltering hundreds of civilians. Dull booms echoed across the deserted streets of Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, with only an occasional vehicle passing through sandbagged checkpoints, and very few permits granted to break its latest curfew.

Kyiv has been emptied of around half of its 3.5 million people but Eduard Demenchuk, a private-security employee in his 50s, was among those who have stayed. "It’s worrying, of course. It’s war after all. But we try to stay calm, we won’t allow panic," he told AFP by telephone, after stocking up on groceries for the duration of the curfew.

Russian rocket fire also hit a train station in Zaporizhzhia, used by refugees fleeing Mariupol, regional authorities said. Some 20,000 residents have been allowed to leave Mariupol. But exhausted, shivering evacuees speak of harrowing escape journeys and rotting corpses littering the streets.

Kyiv rejected Russian demands to impose neutrality on Ukraine, and Zelensky demanded the United States and its Nato allies impose a no-fly zone, so that "Russia would not be able to terrorize our free cities".

Switching to English, Zelensky addressed US President Joe Biden, saying: "I wish you to be the leader of the world. Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace." Biden later announced the United States’ "unprecedented" latest package of new weapons aid to Ukraine added up to $1 billion and that the US would help Ukraine acquire "longer range" anti-aircraft weapons.

Zelensky’s speech received standing ovations from the members of Congress, much like his prior addresses to the UK and EU parliaments -- which were also rich in historical references. Russian President Vladimir Putin, however, also reached back to history as he denounced the West’s "pogroms" against Russia and its sanctions "blitzkrieg", which he said had failed.

At a televised government meeting, Putin insisted the invasion was "developing successfully, in strict accordance with plans". Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance would put "substantially more forces" on its eastern flank, but was not planning to deploy forces to Ukraine.

Biden and other Nato leaders have instead been stepping up military support for Ukraine including anti-tank weapons that have helped to stall Russian forces north of Kyiv. The new aid announced by Biden on Wednesday adds $800 million to the $200 million allocated over the weekend from an aid package approved last week by Congress.

Meanwhile, The number of refugees who have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion grew by more than 90,000 over the past 24 hours, the United Nations said on Wednesday. Earlier, Russia’s media regulator, Roskomnadzor blocked access to at least a dozen more media websites on Wednesday, in a crackdown online that sharply escalated after President Vladimir Putin sent in troops to Ukraine.