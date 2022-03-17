Six more testify in lynching case

LAHORE:An anti-terrorism court on Wednesday recorded statements of six prosecution witnesses in lynching case of a Sri Lankan citizen, Priyantha Kumara, in Sialkot. The court has summoned more prosecution witnesses for Thursday (today) as the court is hearing the case on daily basis. So far the court has recorded statements of six prosecution witnesses out of 40 witnesses. The prosecution had filed separate challans against the adult and juvenile accused in the court.