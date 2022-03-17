Arrest warrants for DSP in Tatla murder case

LAHORE:An additional district and sessions court on Wednesday issued non-bailable arrest warrant for Model Town CIA DSP Mustehsan Shah for not producing witnesses before the court in former law officer Shahbaz Tatla murder case.

The court has written to the CCPO Office and adjourned the hearing by March 21. Police accused former SSP Mufakhar Adeel of murdering Shahbaz Tatla.

Police claimed that Mufakhar confessed that he first strangled the former law officer and then burnt his body in an acid drum. The accused planned to murder Tatla with the connivance of their mutual friend Asad Ali Bhatti. Police claimed that the SSP confessed to have arranged a drum and acid from a local market and murdered Tatla in a house in Faisal Town which he had taken on rent for the purpose. Mufakhar called his friend to the house, strangled him and then burnt his body in an acid drum. Later, the accused dumped the remains of the victim in a drain.

singer: An additional district and sessions court has issued bailable arrest warrants for singer Bilal Saeed for not appearing before the court in a case of alleged desecration of Masjid Wazir Khan. The hearing was adjourned by March 27.

Akbari Gate police had registered a case against actress Saba Qamar and singer Bilal Saeed under Section 295 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). The case was about the shooting of a song's video in the historic Masjid Wazir Khan. The PPC section deals with the offence of inju ing or defiling a place of worship, with intent to insult the religion of any class.