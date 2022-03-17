Ombudsman solves people’s problems

LAHORE:A spokesman for Punjab Ombudsman office on Wednesday said that several citizens got relief as a result of action taken by Ombudsman Maj (retd) Azam Suleman Khan.

Spokesman said the Mayo Hospital Lahore has started treatment of one Ehtisham Ahmad of Burewala by providing a brain-stimulating device after the issuance of financial assistance worth Rs2.6 million as a result of action taken by the office of Ombudsman Punjab on Ehtisham’s application.

Spokesman further said that after an own-motion notice of the Ombudsman Punjab on a news item about the shortage of doctors and paramedics at Govt Mozang Teaching Hospital Lahore, the recruitment process of five medical officers on ad-hoc basis has also been started to provide necessary medical aid to the locals.

The spokesman noted that one Saima Akram of Narowal has been recruited as an elementary school educator in grade-14 as a result of the perusal of her case by the ombudsman office.

Alongside, a departmental summary has also been forwarded to the competent authority for approval of initiation of formal proceedings, under the PEEDA Act, against the district education officer of Elementary Education (Women) Narowal for showing negligence and misconduct, he added.

Meanwhile, Wajid Ali of Okara has been returned Rs30,000 in pursuance of the orders of the provincial ombudsman while the two-year annual increment of accused Constable Asif Ali has been stopped, concluded the spokesman.

Cut Flower Show: A "Cut Flower Show" was organised at Selfie Point Jilani Park in celebration of PHA's Spring Festival here on Wednesday. More than 170 female students from eight colleges and four universities of the city participated and competed in decorating flowers with reference to the art of flowers in the Cut Flower Show.