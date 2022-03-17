Belgium keen to invest in Ravi project: envoy

LAHORE:Belgian Commercial Attache Abid Muhammad Hussain called on CEO Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) Imran Amin at head office on Wednesday. During the meeting, officials briefed the delegation about RUDA project in detail.

Belgian Commercial Attache said that their companies have already invested in various projects in different cities of Pakistan. He said that hygienic food project started in Karachi alone with 20 million Euros while investment was also made in textile sector in Lahore. “Ravi City is an attractive project and our companies will visit here soon for investment, he added.

CEO Imran Amin said, “We need 10,000 MW of electricity for Ravi City and initially we have to generate 2000 MW of electricity. We want to work on the factors of cheap power generation. Energy can be generated through three barrages and waste in Ravi city”. He said foreign companies are welcomed to work on this project. “There are vast investment opportunities in industrial zone, IT sector and smart city as well," he added. Moreover, he said that although a lot of land is required for solar energy plant, Ravi can set up low cost solar plants in the forest area of the city in order to increase its energy resources. At the end, Imran Amin presented souvenir to the Commercial Attache of Belgium.

workshop: The Dairy-Beef Project Team of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with University of Melbourne organised three days farm advisers training workshop on "Role of Farm Advisers in Agriculture Innovation System" at City Campus on Wednesday.