DRAP allows import of drug for terminating pregnancies

ISLAMABAD: Despite strong reservations from Sindh’s representative, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has granted registration to a local company for the import of a medicine used for termination of pregnancies, officials said on Tuesday.

“The Registration Board of the DRAP has granted registration to a local company to import Abortifaciant, a drug that is used to terminate pregnancy up to 70 days. The drug which was earlier available illegally would now be imported from China,” a DRAP official told The News. The official maintained that the Abortifaciant drug with generic name Mifepristone is also used as a contraceptive and for other purposes by the obstetricians and gynecologists but added that the primary use of the drug is to terminate pregnancies under the supervision of trained and qualified health practitioners.

“The Creative Social Marketing Pakistan (Guarantee) Limited had applied for the registration of the Abortifaciant and its import from the M/s Qinhuangdao Zizhu Pharma China. Following consideration, the registration board allowed the applicant to import and market it legally in the country,” the DRAP official said.

On the other hand, one of the members of the DRAP’s Registration Board from Sindh opposed the registration of Abortifaciant and allowing its import into Pakistan, arguing that the drug would be misused as there are no strong controls in place to prevent such sensitive drugs from going into wrong hands.

“Allowing Mifepristone, which is used to terminate pregnancies, amounts to legalizing pregnancies in the country. There is no effective mechanism to prevent its misuse so I oppose registration and import of this drug into Pakistan,” Syed Adnan Rizvi, director Drug Testing Lab (DTL) Sindh, told The News.

Adnan Rizvi, who is a senior pharmacist and former chief drug inspector Sindh, said Mifepristone could cause serious damage to a pregnant lady with ectopic pregnancy so it should be used under the supervision of healthcare professionals and added that given the situation of availability of drugs in Pakistan, this drug would cause more harm than any good in the society.

Meanwhile, senior gynecologists and obstetricians said although Mifepristone is used for termination of pregnancies, it has other uses too as it is used as a contraceptive while it also helps in certain conditions to save lives of women by controlling bleeding. “Mifepristone is used to control haemorrhage and postpartum haemorrhage, it also contracts uterus, so it is used to control bleeding following delivery. It is also used when there is missed abortion”, Dr Samrina Hashmi, a senior gynecologist told The News. To a query, she said it can be used for missed abortion, termination of pregnancy and therapeutic abortion but added that as per the Constitution of Pakistan, the termination of pregnancy is allowed up to 9 weeks of pregnancy, if it is done in good faith and for the health of a woman.

Dr Sadiah Pal, another senior gynecologist and office-bearer of the Society of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (SOGP) Pakistan, also termed the registration and availability of the Abortifaciant drug as a good omen for the women, saying that although it is not an essential drug, it can help women who are not supposed to have pregnancies due to certain conditions.

“As far as misuse of the drug is concerned, the abuse of all the drugs should be stopped. The most abused drugs are antibiotics followed by sedatives, antipsychotics and many others. It is the job of the regulatory authorities to prevent the abuse of drugs instead of making important drugs unavailable,” Dr Pal added.