Dollar hits Rs180.50 in open market

KARACHI: The rupee hit yet another record low on Tuesday as concerns about political uncertainty and possible delays in the next loan tranche from the International Monetary Fund raised fears Pakistan’s economic outlook will face downside risks, dealers and analysts said.



The rupee closed at 179.22 to the dollar, 0.13 percent weaker than Monday’s close of 178.98. It traded as low as 179.35 during the session. The rupee also ended at an all-time low of 180.50 per dollar in the open market, tracking a decline in the value of currency in the interbank market. It closed at 180.40 in the previous session.

The political uproar following the submission of no-confidence motion by the opposition parties to push Prime Minister Imran Khan out of his office appeared to offset the conclusion of the ongoing virtual talks to complete the seventh review of the IMF’s $6 billion loan programme and it is remotely possible that they conclude this month, spreading negative sentiment about the country’s economy.

It was expected that if the talks were concluded in a timely manner, the IMF board might consider Pakistan’s request to approve over $960 million tranche by the end of this month. Since approved in July 20219, the Fund has so far disbursed $3 billion to Pakistan out of the $6 billion package. “Economic and political concerns are weighing on the local unit. Exporters held on to their dollars because of the pessimism about the country’s currency and the external current account outlooks,” said a foreign exchange dealer, who declined to be named.



The rupee had been under pressure due to a large current account deficit caused by hefty imports given strong domestic demand and spike in global oil and other commodity prices in the aftermath of Russia-Ukraine conflict. The rupee lost 13.7 percent since the beginning of this fiscal year, stoking inflation and putting pressure on the government as people are not happy at higher prices. The uncertainty regarding the IMF review after reports emerged that the Fund questioned the merits of the prime minister fuel and electricity subsidy package and the political crisis resulted in the further depreciation of the rupee. “The market is concerned over the IMF review. It seems like the tranche might get delayed, which could pose risks to the currency,” said Fahad Rauf, the research head at Ismail Iqbal Securities Private Limited. “Unless we secure funding from other sources/countries, the IMF is important for financial stability. Otherwise we will erode our FX reserves,” Rauf added.

The forex reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan fell to $16.212 billion in the week ending March 04, compared with $16.462 in the previous week. The decline in the reserves is attributed to external debt and other payments.

Besides defending the fuel subsidy, there is concern among investors and analysts on how the government and the IMF staff will reach consensus on the balance of payments projections as the current account deficit surged to $11.6 billion in seven months of this fiscal year. Owing to its rising trend, analysts forecast the deficit to reach $18-20 billion in FY2022. However, the IMF, in its last staff report, expects the full-year FY2022 deficit to reach $12.9 billion. The IMF may suggest tough measures to control the current account and the budget deficits. The IMF sees Pakistan’s gross financing requirements at $30.417 billion in FY2022.

For the State Bank of Pakistan, the uncertainty in the global commodity prices poses threat to the prospects of the current account balance, but at the same time it says the forex reserves are at a comfortable position and there is adequate funding available to fund the current account deficit. Though the oil prices fell on easing supply concerns and surging Covid cases in China, they look to remain volatile.

“I expect the rupee to remain under pressure because of higher commodity prices, including oil, coal, metals, and wheat. There is a risk of potential delays in the 7th IMF review because of the government relief package, which was against the IMF agreement,” said Yosuf Rahman, the research head at KASB Securities. “I think import led outflows will remain high causing the PKR to go past 180/USD soon,” Rahman said.