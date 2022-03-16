ISLAMABAD: An Islamabad anti-terrorism court acquitted President Dr Arif Alvi and senior leaders of the ruling Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf in the Parliament House attack case.

The prominent PTI leaders who were also acquitted in the case included Planning Minister Asad Umar, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood, and provincial minister Shaukat Yousufzai.

The estranged leaders of PTI Jehangir Tareen and Aleem Khan were also acquitted in the case. The verdict was announced by the ATC judge Muhammad Ali Warraich on the acquittal appeals filed by the PTI leaders.

Earlier, the President chose to appear before the ATC and submitted two applications through his counsel Babar Awan for giving up constitutional immunity available to him and seeking an acquittal in the case for want of evidence. The PM Khan had already been acquitted in the case in Oct 2020.

It is pertinent to mention that PTI leaders, including Imran Khan and Dr Arif Alvi were booked in a case pertaining to attack on the Parliament House on September 01, 2014 while the party was staging a sit-in at D-Chawk Islamabad against the then government of Nawaz Sharif.