POL prices unchanged

ISLAMABAD: In line with Prime Minister Imran Khan's decision, the Finance Division announced in its fortnightly review that petrol prices would remain unchanged throughout the country.

"In line with the decision of the prime minister in the last fortnightly review, the petroleum product prices to remain unchanged despite abnormal price increase in the international market," said a statement issued by the Finance Division.

The price of petrol will remain Rs149.86 per litre, High-Speed Diesel Rs144.15, Kerosene Oil Rs125.56 and Light Diesel will continue to be sold at Rs118.31 per litre. The statement added that decision would mean that the government will bear the additional burden of Rs30 billion for the fortnight (March 16-31, 2022).