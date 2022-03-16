PM Imran Khan would soon be called a former prime minister: Saeed Ghani

ISLAMABAD: Sindh Information and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had to face an embarrassing defeat in the Parliament if voting on No Confidence is held with the true spirit of the Constitution as he (Imran Khan) would soon be called the former Prime Minister of the country.

“Imran had to run from pillar to post to save his rule due to the vision and politics of Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari,” he said while addressing a press conference here Tuesday.

Ghani said Imran Khan, who used to say that he will make him cry is not only crying himself today but also he is crying loudly and after some time he will ask, "why I was fired” (Mujhey Kyon Nikala).

“So far no discussion has been held between the Muttahida Quami Movement Pakistan and Pakistan People’s Party to make MQM a coalition partner in the PPP’s Sindh government. Up to the present moment, the MQM had not asked the PPP to make it a part of the provincial government,” he said.

He, however, said the possibility did exist that MQM is a made coalition partner in the PPP’s Sindh government after improving the ties between the two parties. “As of now, no discussion had taken place between the MQM and PPP to make the former a part of the Sindh government and offer it slots in the provincial Cabinet,” he said.

To a question, he said the PPP didn’t have the power to appoint the Sindh Governor nor the slot of Governor was part of the provincial government. “Although I’m a staunch opponent of the MQM and of the opinion that so far the issues raised by them (in the talks between the two parties) are all their valid problems,” he said.

Ghani said the MQM had raised the issue of a 40% quota in government jobs for the urban population while saying, “there was injustice in this regard due to the issue of bogus domiciles.”

He said the MQM had also presented its views about the system of municipal governance in the province as the Sindh government had already constituted a committee having representation of all the Opposition parties to amend the local government law as per directions of the Supreme Court.

On another question, Ghani said that Sindh had to become the ultimate sufferer due to the situation of confrontation between the PPP and MQM as the lingering political dispute had also caused harm to the MQM’s traditional vote bank in Karachi and other parts of urban Sindh.

The Sindh Information Minister said that he had always honoured the mandate and vote bank of MQM in the urban areas from where their candidates used to win the elections.

He said the militant wing and political wing of MQM were like two separate entities as they were ready to hold talks with the political wing but negotiations could never be held with the militant part of the party. He recalled that same was the viewpoint of late Benazir Bhutto during the All Parties Conference in London.