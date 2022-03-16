Vaccines to be imported to contain spread of animal skin disease

ISLAMABAD: The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has finally allowed import of two different types of vaccines from Turkey and Jordan to contain and prevent spread of Lumpy Skin Disease in cows in Pakistan, officials said on Tuesday.

“The Registration Board of DRAP in its 316th meeting has allowed import of vaccines from Turkey and Jordan to prevent Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) in cows”, a DRAP official told The News after a meeting.

The Sindh government has declared emergency to contain spread of LSD, which has so far killed dozens of cows

while thousands of animals are affected due to viral disease in Sindh and Punjab, creating a crisis of beef and milk in the country.

The DRAP official said as vaccine is the only option available to prevent cows and other livestock from contracting the viral disease, the DRAP’s registration board has granted registration to two companies to import vaccines from Turkey and Jordan, adding that some other companies have also applied for registration of vaccines, which were under consideration.

He said as per the data submitted by the companies willing to import the vaccine for the prevention of LSD in cows, vaccination of cattle is the most effective option for controlling the spread of LSD.

“Lumpy skin disease is a viral disease that affects cattle and is transmitted by blood-feeding insects, such as certain species of flies and mosquitoes, or ticks”, the official said but added that vaccination is most effective if applied before the virus enters a region or a country.

It is worth mentioning here that lumpy skin disease is present in many African countries and since 2012, it has been spreading from the Middle East to south-east Europe.

LSD killed 175 cows, affected over 26,000 in Sindh

Director General Livestock Sindh Nazeer Kalhoro said so far 175 cows have been killed due to Lumpy Skin Disease in Sindh while over 26,000 cows are infected with the viral infection and added that virus is not transmitted to humans through milk and meat of the affected animal.

On the other hand, the Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH) Tuesday said they have not conducted any study on Lumpy Skin Disease, whose data is being circulated on the social and broadcast media.

“The Department of Infection Control and Hospital Epidemiology (DIPHE) issued an Emerging Infection Alert regarding Lumpy Skin Disease but there was no clinical research study conducted to corroborate these claims as mentioned in the social and broadcast media”, a clarification issued by the AKUH said.