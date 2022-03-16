PTI field candidates for all tehsil slots in Upper Kohistan

MANSEHRA: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has fielded aspirants for tehsil mayor slot in all four tehsil of the highly conservative Upper Kohistan district.

A total of 28 aspirants are in the run for the mayor slots in Dasu, Kandia, Harban Basha and Suo tehsils of the Upper Kohistan and as usual 19 of them are running as independents aspirants.

The Upper Kohistan is considered to be the stronghold of the religious parties, particularly of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl but it has been running in three of four tehsils.

Abdul Hakeem, a local, said that different tribes have fielded their aspirants in the four tehsils of the district and there would be tough competitions among the independents and contenders of the political parties.