Farewell party held for outgoing hospital director

PESHAWAR: A farewell party was organised for Dr Saud Islam Malik, the outgoing Associate Hospital Director of Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) on Tuesday.

Chairman BoG Prof Dr Nadeem Khawar was chief guest on the occasion.

Dean KMC, Prof Dr Mahmud Aurangzeb, Dean KCD Prof Dr Syed Nasir Shah, Hospital Director Dr. Zafar Afridi, Medical Director Assistant Prof Dr Muhammad Siraj, KTH and managerial staff participated in the event. According to Chairman Board of Governors Prof Dr Nadeem Khawar, Dr Saud has resigned to pursue his career and he encouraged him.

“I want to pay tribute to him. I acknowledge his selfless dedication, hard work and tremendous contribution on behalf of the entire board in the joint effort to make KTH a role model. I wish him all the best,” he said.

Hospital Director Dr Zafar Afridi said he was very attached with him throughout his career; he has the ability and quality to deliver the work on time and he was very trustworthy.

Medical Director Assistant Prof Muhammad Siraj said he was devoted and had administration skills to solve the problems.

“His willpower leads him to do anything with an effective and efficient approach,” he said. Dean KCD Prof Dr Nasir Shah stated that he was a super computer and had deep knowledge of any case history.

Dr. Saud Islam Malik started working as a House Officer in Khyber Teaching Hospital for one year after completing MBBS from Khyber Medical College in 2011.

He did his FCPS training in Orthopedics from 2014 to 2018.

Dr Saud was made a provost in January 2016 at the request of doctors to solve their accommodation problems. He remained in the hospital for six years till January 2022.

Dr Saud was the Focal Person of Post Graduate Associate Dean from 2017 to December 2018.

Established the first IBP pharmacy in charge in KTH. Dr Saud became Assistant to Medical Director in 2019 and then Assistant to Hospital Director in January 2021.

After the Oxygen incident in December 2020, Dr. Saud took the hospital out of crisis as HR Manager, as Media and Protocol Manager and as Assistant HD with the Hospital Director, Dr. Rohul Muqeem.

On May 7, 2021, the Board of Governors appointed Dr. Saud as Associate Hospital Director. Dr. Saud agreed to hold the post for three months, but continued to do so at the insistence of the Board of Governors.

Dr Saud resigned from hospital administration to pursue a clinical career in orthopedic surgery.

In his speech, Dr Saud Islam Malik said that the management supported him due to which the feeling of ownership developed which was very important. “Thank you all for the love and support,” he added.