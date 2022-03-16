Robbers posing as cops take away cash, gold

NOWSHERA: Six robbers took the inmates of a house hostage at gunpoint at Usmanabad locality in Pabbi town and took away Rs4.9 million in cash and 27 tolas of gold ornament, police sources said on Tuesday.

The sources said that armed robbers entered the house in broad daylight and fastened the inmates, including women, with ropes inside a room.

The robbers armed with sophisticated weapons rummaged through all the cupboards and drawers, looking for valuables. The sources said that the robbers posing as cops told the inmates of the house that they were conducting a raid.

Syed Rahman, the head of the family, told the police that he was not present at home when the robbery took place.

He said his sons Kashif Khan, Tariq Aziz, Khalid, their wives and mother were at home when six robbers, who had not covered their faces, forced their entry into the house at around 10:30am. The robbers told them that they were policemen and had received a tip-off about the presence of weapons at their house. After entering the house, they fastened the inmates with ropes, collected the valuables. District Police Officer Umar Khan Gandapur said that two teams had been formed to probe the case.

“Two teams have been investigating the case with different angles. We have gathered information and the culprits will be brought to justice soon,” he added.