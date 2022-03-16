Imran’s desperation shows game is over for him: Raja Ashraf

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf Tuesday said the desperation of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government showed that it’s game over for them.

Addressing a press conference here, he said: “Imran Khan should show sportsmanship. He should tell the nation why the government needed a rally at D-Chowk. “Otherwise, his desperation showed that they have lost the game. If they want to compete at D-Chowk, instead of the Parliament, then the opposition was also ready for it,” he added. Raja asked the PM not to use abusive language against the opponents and avoid intimidation. Instead of bringing one million people to D-Chowk, provide 172 numbers in Parliament. “You are going to push the country towards anarchy. You want to make the country a battlefield by threatening the opposition,” he added.

He said the no-confidence motion was a constitutional and democratic process, and whoever would prove support of more MNAs would stand victorious. To a question, he said the PPP members had been instructed by the leadership to stay in Islamabad. In reply to another question, he said the MQMP and PMLQ would decide in the interest of the country.