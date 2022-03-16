Lumpy Skin Disease: SAU forms vet teams to help Sindh livestock dept

SUKKUR: The Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tando Jam on Tuesday formed a team of veterinary experts to deal with Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) and offered technical assistance to the government of Sindh’s livestock department for joint research.

The team of the vets will visit the affected areas and meet with the owners of various domestic and commercial cattle farms to collect samples. The university’s vet experts said that another virus “warble fly” is also affecting animals in Sindh, adding both the diseases are transmitted by mosquitoes and flies and have a resemblance in shape.