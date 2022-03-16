No-trust motion: Govt allies continue consultations for consensus decision

ISLAMABAD: Government’s ally parties – Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PMLQ), Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQMP), Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) – decided on Tuesday to expand the scope of consultations to reach a consensus decision on the vote of no-confidence against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Sources said a joint meeting of all these parties was expected on Wednesday (today). On Tuesday, a delegation of the BAP, headed by Khalid Magsi, held a meeting with PMLQ leaders, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi. Federal ministers Tariq Bashir Cheema and Moonis Elahi, Senator Kamil Ali Agha, Salik Hussain MNA, Hussain Elahi MNA, Punjab Minister Hafiz Ammar Yasir, Mian Imran Masood from the PMLQ were also present. The BAP delegation included Muhammad Israr Tareen, Ehsanullah Reiki, Zubeida Jalal and Rubina Irfan.

The current political situation and the no-confidence motion against the PM were discussed in detail. Khalid Magsi welcomed Ch Shujaat’s advice to the government and the opposition to call off their rallies at D-Chowk Islamabad. “The country could not afford such confrontation in such a situation; there can be no better advice than to keep both sides cool,” he said in the meeting.

Later, the BAP delegation held a meeting with the MQMP and agreed to continue further consultations on the no-confidence motion issue. According to sources, the MQMP shared details of meetings with the opposition parties while BAP informed the MQMP about talks with the prime minister and the PMLQ, and the opposition parties.