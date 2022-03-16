SJAS holds reception to honour Australian journalists

KARACHI: Sports Journalists Association Sindh (SJAS) held a ceremony at the National Stadium during the second Test match between Pakistan and Australia to honour the visiting Australian journalists.

On the occasion, SJAS President Asif Khan and Secretary Shahid Saati lauded the Australian journalists for touring Karachi.

They said that SJAS had earlier honoured the Sri Lankan journalists who came to Pakistan after a long layoff. They said this trip by the Australians would transmit positive signals about Pakistan.

Senior reporter Qamar Ahmed said that journalists are the ambassadors of peace and the reporting by the Australians will present the true image of Pakistan to the world.

The Australian journalists appreciated SJAS’ hospitality and said that Australia’s tour to Pakistan is a proof of the country’s peaceful environment and now other countries should also visit Pakistan.

The Australian journalists were presented Ajrak and shields on the occasion.

The foreign journalists whose services were acknowledged included Melinda Farrell, Thomas Decent, Adam Collins, Bharat Sundaresan, Geoff Lemon, and Peter Lalor.