Reverse swing hero Sarfraz recalls his 9-86 heroics

ISLAMABAD: While Australia are making utmost efforts to pin down Pakistan in the second Test in Karachi through the art of reverse swing, it was in 1979 on the same day (March 15) that reverse swing founder Sarfraz Nawaz ripped apart the host nation with an amazing bowling figure of 9-86, taking 7 wickets for just 1 run off 33 balls as Australia, chasing 382, crashed from 306-3 to 310 all out.
In a message to ‘The News’ from London where Sarfraz Nawaz resides these days, he remembered the day with pride.
Sarfraz was the first bowler ever in the history of cricket to have introduced the art of reverse swing and later taught it to next generation. When the reverse swing was introduced by Sarfraz, the leading cricketers mainly from England and Australia were making fun of the art and even blamed Sarfraz and his predecessors for tempering the ball. Later, they admitted their fault and tried to master the art. Mitchel Starc (3-29) against Pakistan in the first innings of the Karachi Test was more or less the result of using the same art.
