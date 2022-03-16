BD to ban ‘immoral character’ evidence in rape cases

DHAKA: Bangladesh will ban questions probing the "immoral character" of rape victims in criminal cases, authorities said on Tuesday, after a long campaign by rights groups against humiliating interrogations of traumatised survivors.
Experts say the country’s Evidence Act, a 19th-century relic of the British colonial era, has been routinely used to discredit the testimony of victims during court cross-examinations and police investigations. Women activists have spent more than a decade demanding the law be amended and last year a coalition of rights groups petitioned Bangladesh’s top court for its repeal.
