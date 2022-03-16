Australia plans to host US, UK nuclear subs

SYDNEY: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Tuesday his government is readying the country’s ports to host nuclear-powered submarines from Britain and the United States.
Morrison said his defence department would determine what was needed "to support the more frequent presence" of nuclear-powered submarines from the two ally nations. The move could provide the two nuclear powers with better access to the Indian Ocean and the South Pacific, challenging China’s growing maritime power.
Morrison said the decision was part of the AUKUS partnership -- referring to the defence agreement inked last year between the US, UK and Australia. Under AUKUS, Australia will become the first non-nuclear country to have nuclear-powered submarines.
Morrison said US and British nuclear-powered submarines would initially be hosted at Australia’s remote west coast -- on the Indian Ocean -- but added that he "would ultimately like to see them on the east coast as well".
Ahead of a looming federal election, Morrison has flagged a number of expansions of Australia’s defence capability, including boosting the country’s defence forces by a third to 80,000 personnel by 2040.
COPENHAGEN: Denmark unveiled plans on Tuesday to ensure that future generations are tobacco-free, and is considering...
DHAKA: Bangladesh will ban questions probing the "immoral character" of rape victims in criminal cases, authorities...
SYDNEY: An Australian court on Tuesday threw out a landmark legal ruling that the country’s environment minister had...
COLOMBO: A huge crowd tried to storm the Sri Lankan president’s seaside office on Tuesday as anger flared over...
LONDON: Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who has been held in Tehran since 2016, has had her British passport returned, her...
MOSCOW: Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that Moscow had received guarantees from Washington...
Comments