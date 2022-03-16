Washington to provide Egypt with F-15 jets

WASHINGTON: The top US general for forces in the Middle East said on Tuesday that he believed the United States would provide Egypt with F-15 aircraft.
"I think we have good news in that we're going to provide them with F-15s, which was a long, hard slog," General Frank McKenzie, head of US Central Command, said during a congressional hearing.
McKenzie did not provide details on timing or how many F-15 aircraft, made by Boeing, would be provided. Last month, McKenzie emphasised "very robust" military assistance to Egypt as he flew into Cairo in the wake of a decision by President Joe Biden administration's to cut US$130 million in military aid to the country over human rights concerns.
