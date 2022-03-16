SL offers cash to families of civil war dead

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka will pay small sums to the families of people who were killed or went missing in the carnage of the island nation’s decade-long civil war, authorities announced on Tuesday.

Successive Sri Lankan governments have faced international censure over the conflict, which ended in 2009 after the collapse of the minority Tamil separatist movement’s armed wing. The island’s military was accused of extrajudicial killings and the war’s last days were marked by serious abuses, with rights groups alleging the deaths of at least 40,000 civilians during an assault on the final stronghold of the Tamil Tigers.