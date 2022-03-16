Israeli troops kill two Palestinians in West Bank

NABLUS, Palestinian Territories: Israeli troops killed two Palestinians in separate shootings in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, the latest in a flurry of deadly clashes as a US envoy tours the region seeking to ease tensions.
A 16-year-old died in an exchange of fire with troops carrying out an arrest raid outside the northern city of Nablus, the Palestinian health ministry and Israeli security forces said. Teenager Nader Haitham Rayan died in Balata camp near Nablus after being hit by bullets to the head, chest and hand, the ministry said. It did not give further details on the circumstances of his death.
