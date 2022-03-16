Nato fears Russian chemical attack in Ukraine

BRUSSELS: Nato is worried Russia is gearing up to carry out a chemical attack in Ukraine, secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday, ahead of a meeting of the alliance’s defence ministers.

"We are concerned that Moscow could stage a false flag operation possibly including chemical weapons," the Nato chief told reporters, citing "absurd claims" from Russia that Ukraine possesses biological weapons labs.

Nato, he said, remains "very vigilant" on that risk and stressed that Russia would have "a high price to pay" if it carried out such a "violation of international law". He refused to "speculate about any any military response from the Nato side" if such a chemical attack happened.

Wednesday’s meeting, Stoltenberg said, would cover "concrete measures to reinforce our security for the longer term in all domains" to adapt to the changed threat environment arising from Russia’s "senseless war".

"This could include substantially more forces in the eastern part of the alliance at higher readiness and with more pre-positioned equipments," on top of the bolstered Nato forces already sent to Nato countries bordering Ukraine, he said.

A long-scheduled Nato summit in Madrid in June would look at longer-term changes for the alliance. "It’s important to distinguish greatly about the immediate response -- all the tens of thousands more troops, air power and naval power -- and then the more long-term adjustment or posture," to be discussed in June, he said.

Asked about rumours of a possible Nato summit in Brussels next week with leaders including US President Joe Biden, Stoltenberg demurred. "We are able to convene a Nato summit with Nato leaders on short notice but I cannot go into more details about that now," he said.

Presidents and prime ministers of the European Union -- which accounts for most Nato members -- are already to gather in Brussels next Thursday and Friday for a summit focused on Russia’s war in Ukraine.Meanwhile, Moscow’s envoys to the United Nations on Tuesday called for a Security Council vote on a resolution it has drafted about the "deteriorating humanitarian situation" in Ukraine, where Russian troops have launched an all-out assault.

Russia’s ambassador to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, said he regretted that France and Mexico opted not to present a draft resolution on humanitarian aid to the Council, and that Moscow would put forth its "own draft" for a vote.

His deputy, Dmitry Polyanskiy, told AFP that Russia would request that a vote on the text take place Wednesday. The United Arab Emirates, which holds the council’s rotating presidency this month, would be asked to set a time.

Nebenzia emphasized that since French President Emmanuel Macron launched the prospect of a Council resolution, Russia had said it was prepared to adopt one, provided it did not include "political" language.

Paris and Mexico City, with significant pressure from London and Washington, had planned to ask for a "cessation of hostilities" in its resolution -- but that phrase would have likely sparked a Russian veto.

The Russian draft expresses the Council’s "grave concern at the deteriorating humanitarian situation in and around Ukraine" and amid "reports of civilian casualties, including children." The resolution "demands that civilians, including humanitarian personnel and persons in vulnerable situations, including women and children, are fully protected."

The text -- which takes up several ideas developed by France and Mexico in their draft resolution -- would likely get the required nine out of 15 votes to pass, unless one of the permanent members should veto it.

Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States have Council veto power. Paris and Mexico City have opted to present their text to the UN General Assembly, where Russia cannot veto. No date has been set for that vote.

Earlier this month, the General Assembly overwhelmingly passed a measure condemning Russia for its invasion of Ukraine in late February, in a 141-5 vote with 35 abstentions.Russia stepped up its bombardment of Kyiv on Tuesday, smashing apartments and a subway station, while civilians in 2,000 cars fled Mariupol along a humanitarian corridor in what was believed to be the biggest evacuation yet from the desperately besieged seaport.

On the diplomatic front, another round of talks began between Russia and Ukraine via video, and the leaders of three European Union countries — including Poland, a Nato member on Ukraine’s doorstep — planned a visit to the embattled capital in a bold show of support.

Russia said on Tuesday it would pull out of the Council of Europe after pressure mounted for Moscow to be expelled from the pan-European rights body over its invasion of Ukraine.

Essentially jumping before it was pushed from the Strasbourg-based body, the Russian foreign ministry said it had given notification of its departure to the Secretary General Marija Pejcinovic Buric.

The decision draws the curtain on Russia’s quarter century membership of the Council of Europe (COE) and also opens the way for Moscow to reimpose the death penalty if the authorities decide.

Russia’s foreign ministry announced sanctions on US President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Tuesday alongside several officials in a reciprocal response to Western measures.The measures, also applied to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, "is the consequence of the extremely Russophobic policy pursued by" Washington, Moscow said in a statement.