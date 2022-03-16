Problematic priorities

A number of women participating in the Aurat March held on March 8 reported that they were bothered by people posing as reporters. Most of these ‘reporters’ and ‘influencers’ criticised what the participants were wearing and ignored the real reasons the march was held. It is disappointing to see that the thinking capacity of so many people in this country is limited to what women wear. They always find ways to stop women from demanding the rights the law gives them.

Our country has bigger problems than what women wear. If people are so concerned about religion and society then they should try to make a safe and equal environment for women – not constantly shame them for choices that men are just as likely to make.

Farah Naz

Turbat