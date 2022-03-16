Endless circles

In light of the current political unrest surrounding the capital, one wonders what type of governance model would be better for our country. The only answer that pops up is ‘democracy’. However, our history is witness to premature ends and abrupt terminations of many democratic setups. Completing a five-year term seems almost impossible for any government.

One feels that decreasing the length of the term of an elected government to four years would work better. It will encourage governments to perform quickly and fulfil the promises they made during their election campaigns. Many countries have a four-year term and their democracies run smoothly. It should also be acknowledged that our democracy is not an ideal one, cascading somewhere between a meritocracy and a kakistocracy. As a result, agitation – not by ordinary people but by political parties – has become a norm. What the PTI did to the previous government is coming its way. The only difference is that the PTI accused the PML-N of corruption, while the current opposition is crying ‘incompetence’.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton, Canada