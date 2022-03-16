Desperate bid

Long march campaigns before the general elections are not new in Pakistan. It is also common for political leaders to...
A number of women participating in the Aurat March held on March 8 reported that they were bothered by people posing...
In light of the current political unrest surrounding the capital, one wonders what type of governance model would be...
This refers to the editorial, ‘Stormy politics’ . It discusses the confrontation between the government and the...
During his address in the Governor House in Karachi on March 9, the prime minister used derogatory language against...
We are grade 5 students looking to raise awareness regarding the decline of theatre arts in Pakistan. As part of our...
