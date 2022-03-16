 
close
Wednesday March 16, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Desperate bid

March 16, 2022

This refers to the news report, ’Rally in capital: PM Imran Khan tells PTI MNAs to bring one million people’ (March 13). You off load people when the boat is sinking, not overload it in desperation.

Dr Irfan Zafar

Islamabad

Comments