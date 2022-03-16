Public figures

 
Wednesday March 16, 2022
March 16, 2022

During his address in the Governor House in Karachi on March 9, the prime minister used derogatory language against leaders of the opposition parties.

This was condemnable and unbecoming of a head of state. A prime minister is supposed to be a role model for all and should convey his messages in a decent manner. The same is true for other leaders of political parties as well.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad

